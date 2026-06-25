Electric bus destroyed in west London depot fire

A double-decker electric bus has been destroyed by a fire at a bus depot in Westbourne Park, west London.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were sent to the scene, where two electric vehicle charging points were also destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

London Fire Brigade said it was called at 18:23 BST on Wednesday and had the fire under control by 19:11, with crews from North Kensington and Paddington fire stations attending the depot on Great Western Road.

The cause is being investigated by the brigade’s fire investigation team.

A Transport for London spokesperson said one bus had caught fire at its Westbourne Park garage and the blaze had since been put out.

They said the bus was stationary with no-one on board and that no injuries had been reported.