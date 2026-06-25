Trump has crush on me, says Khan as feud restarts

The Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has said that US President Donald Trump “appears to have a crush” on him after the US President described him as “grossly incompetent”.

Trump had also told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that Khan was a “bad person” and a “horrible representative” for the UK.

During the launch of his Heat Ready London plan at Islington Fire Station in north-east London, Khan said: “I’m not sure why I’m living rent-free inside President Trump’s head. I’m not quite clear why this man appears to have a crush on me.”

He added: “You know, all I would say is it could be because I’m the mayor of a progressive, multicultural, liberal, successful city.”

Khan also said that last week London had won the Lee Kuan Yew award for urban planning, and claimed that this was “probably why President Trump is upset”.

The ongoing feud with Trump dates back to 2015, when Khan condemned Trump’s suggestion that Muslims should be banned from travelling to the US.

After Khan’s election in 2016, the mayor described Trump’s views on Islam as “ignorant”.

The row continued following the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, when Trump said: “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’.”

Khan said at Islington Fire Station that he had ruled out returning to Westminster after Andy Burnham was sworn in as an MP on Monday.

He said: “I’m looking forward to working with Andy Burnham as the new prime minister, and he’s a friend.”

Despite this, he added he was “really sad” to see Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation announcement on Monday.