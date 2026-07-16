UK and Saudi Arabia reaffirm humanitarian partnership through joint visit to Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh – 16 July 2026.

Representatives from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the British High Commission Dhaka have concluded their first joint visit to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, highlighting the impact of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom’s growing humanitarian partnership in support of the Rohingya refugees.

During the visit, the delegation met humanitarian partners and community members and observed programmes providing food security assistance and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services for Rohingya refugees and host communities.

$7.8 million is being provided jointly by KSrelief and the UK Government through partners including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Integrated Social Development Effort (ISDE) Bangladesh, as announced in December 2025 at the UK-KSA Strategic Aid Dialogue.

The visit reflects a deepening humanitarian partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, which includes joint funding initiatives and policy dialogue across multiple humanitarian contexts. It follows the signing of a joint statement between KSrelief and the UK Government in London in December 2025, committing both sides to humanitarian actions in Bangladesh and Yemen.

The delegation heard directly from humanitarian partners and community members about how these programmes are helping families access essential services, improve living conditions, and strengthen resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

The visit demonstrates the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom to delivering effective, principled humanitarian assistance and supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz said “We value our partnership with FCDO as we work together to continue empowering vulnerable communities. Our partnership with the UK enhances our ability to deliver life-saving support to Rohingya refugees and their hosts, reaffirming our shared dedication to alleviating suffering and fostering resilience through effective and compassionate humanitarian action.”

The UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said “The United Kingdom is proud to partner with KSrelief to deliver life-saving assistance for Rohingya refugees, host communities and other vulnerable populations around the world. This visit marks our deepening humanitarian partnership and our shared commitment to helping those in need.”