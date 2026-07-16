Rear Admiral Misbah-ul-Azeem is the new Navy Chief

Rear Admiral Khondaker Misbah-ul-Azeem has been appointed as the country’s new Navy Chief. He will be promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on July 23 and will assume charge as the Chief of the Bangladesh Navy on the same day.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced this in a press release on Thursday (July 16).

The ISPR said Rear Admiral Khondakar Misbah-ul-Azeem has been appointed as the new Chief of the Naval Staff. Before taking charge, he will be promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on July 23 and will assume the duties of the Chief of the Naval Staff.