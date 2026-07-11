Bank Asia launches ‘ZEN’ mobile banking app

Bank Asia PLC has launched Bank Asia ZEN, the upgraded version of its mobile banking app, said in a press release.

The app was unveiled at Bank Asia Tower on July 8 by the bank’s Managing Director, Sohail R K Hussain, in the presence of members of the senior management team.

Previously known as Bank Asia Smart App, the platform has been rebranded as Bank Asia ZEN with a refreshed identity and new features designed to provide customers with a faster, smarter and more seamless banking experience.

The app offers an improved user interface, enhanced security features and a wide range of digital banking services. Customers can manage accounts, open fixed deposit receipt (FDR) and deposit pension scheme (DPS) accounts, transfer funds, pay utility bills, recharge mobile phones, make QR payments, access card services and use other banking facilities through a single platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohail R K Hussain said the launch of Bank Asia ZEN reflects the bank’s commitment to expanding customer-focused digital banking services. He said the platform was developed to meet customers’ evolving needs by delivering a more intuitive, efficient and secure banking experience.

He added that Bank Asia will continue to leverage technology to provide world-class financial services and support the country’s transition to a cashless and digitally empowered Bangladesh, the press release added.