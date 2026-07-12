79,246 students awarded Primary Scholarship

The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination 2025 were published on Sunday, with a total of 79,246 students receiving scholarships under the talent pool and general categories.

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Shahina Ferdousi announced the results at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute at 12:00pm.

According to the DPE, 32,965 students were awarded talent pool scholarships. Of them, 26,375 are from government primary schools and 6,590 from non-government institutions.

A further 46,281 students received general scholarships, including 36,420 from government schools and 9,861 from non-government schools.

Among all scholarship recipients, 35,892 are boys, accounting for 45.29%, while 43,354 are girls, representing 54.71% of the total.

Speaking after the announcement, Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said the process of uploading the results to the official website had begun immediately after the declaration.

He said the Directorate of Primary Education expected the uploading process to take around two to two-and-a-half hours, after which district- and upazila-wise scholarship lists would be available on the website.

Meanwhile, state-owned mobile operator Teletalk said students could also obtain their results via SMS. To receive the result, users should type DPE, leave a space, enter the roll number, and send the message to 16222.