Humaiun Kobir lauds Japan efforts for durable Rohingya solution

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir on Sunday appreciated Japan’s efforts to achieve a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis through the safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified repatriation of the displaced people to Rakhine State in Myanmar.

He also praised the Nippon Foundation and Japan for their humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

The state minister said Bangladesh remains firmly committed to working with the international community to resolve the prolonged humanitarian and regional challenge.

He made the remarks when Yohei Sasakawa, honorary chair of the Nippon Foundation of Japan, paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

During the meeting, Sasakawa said the relationship between the Nippon Foundation and Bangladesh was built on more than half a century of friendship and mutual trust, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Our cooperative efforts began in 1971 with emergency relief for displaced persons during your nation’s independence,” he said.

“Since then, we have consistently stood by the people of Bangladesh, supporting various development, healthcare and education initiatives. In recent years, our attention has been heavily focused on the Rohingya humanitarian crisis,” Sasakawa said.

He also informed the state minister that he and his organisation had been involved in efforts to eliminate leprosy for more than 40 years, working closely with the World Health Organization, governments, international organisations, NGOs and organisations representing people affected by leprosy.

Sasakawa said they wanted to assist leprosy patients in Bangladesh.