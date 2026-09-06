48 non-tariff barriers with EU solved 13 under process

Bangladesh has resolved 48 non-tariff barriers and 13 are under process of solution as the European Union (EU) complained about such barriers earlier in two way trade, Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said on Sunday.

The minister said this at a press conference held at the commerce ministry in Dhaka following a meeting with the officials of the EU delegation in Bangladesh.

At the press conference, the minister also said that Bangladesh has formally sought EU’s supports for the Bangladesh’s plea of deferment of the LDC graduation for three more years as the pending decision is scheduled to be taken at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this month.

Muktadir also said the talks for opening the negotiation for signing a Free Trade Agreement with the EU may begin very soon.

The European Union Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh Michael Miller also spoke there.