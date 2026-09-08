Over 2,000 children remain missing in 7-month, Mohila Parishad expresses concern

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad expressed deep concern over disappearance of children in the capital and other parts of the country, with more than 2,000 children still missing between January and July this year.

In a statement, the organization president Dr Fauzia Moslem and General Secretary Maleka Banu urged authorities to strengthen surveillance and take necessary measures to locate missing children.

According to police data, 15,717 general diaries (GDs) were filed over child disappearance during the first seven months this year. Of those reported missing, 13,679 children were rescued or returned to their families, while 2,038 remain missing.

The organization said that increasing number of missing children was creating fear and insecurity among public and rising concerns about the country’s law order situation.

It also expressed concern that children who remain missing for extended periods could become victims of trafficking networks or other criminal groups. Organisation called for investigations into the circumstances behind each disappearance.

According to statement, children go missing in various circumstances, including while playing near their homes, returning from school, being lured by different forms of temptation or losing their way in unfamiliar places.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad urged the administration to increase monitoring and take immediate steps to trace the missing children. It also called for disappearances and ensuring legal action and punishment against those responsible.