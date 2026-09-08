Dhaka residents must accept some load shedding: Dr Zahed

Dhaka residents will have to accept some load shedding as the government has moved away from its policy of keeping the capital completely free of power cuts, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday.

”Some load shedding is taking place in Dhaka because we have moved away from the idea of keeping the capital entirely load-shedding-free.”

One of the major reasons behind the country’s power crisis is a shortage of gas, the adviser said. He expressed hope that the current situation would improve once gas supplies increase.

The Adviser made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday on the progress of various government activities.