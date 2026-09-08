Four Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

Four expatriate Bangladeshis were killed in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abdul Karim and Khalid Ahmed of Lamar Taluk village under Dakshin Banigram Union of Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet. The identities of the other two could not be confirmed immediately.

The accident occurred around 2:00 PM local time on Monday (September 7) in Al-Khurma while the vehicle was travelling from Taif to Jeddah.

The vehicle was carrying the expatriates to the airport as they were preparing to return home. It met with an accident on the way. Four people, including the driver, died at the scene.

According to local sources, Abdul Karim and Khalid Ahmed had been living in Saudi Arabia for a long time. They had recently been preparing to return home.

They met the tragic end of their lives on way to Jeddah airport.

Lokman Uddin, chairman of No. 7 Dakshin Banigram Union Parishad said, “The home districts of the other two victims have not yet been confirmed.”

Locally, it is being reported that one of them was from Sunamganj and the other from Moulvibazar.

He said the families of the two victims from his union have not yet made a final decision on whether to bring their bodies back home.

“If the families decide to bring the bodies back, I am ready to provide all necessary assistance as a local public representative, including arrangements and required paperwork,” Lokman Uddin added.