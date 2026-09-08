Loitta Shutki Bhuna

Ingredients:

• Loitta Shutki – 2 cups

• Oil – ½ cup

• Onions – ½ cup, sliced

• Garlic – 2 tsp

• Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

• Turmeric – 1 tsp

• Red Chili Powder – 2 tsp

• Ground Coriander – 2 tsp

• Ground Cumin – 2 tsp

• Salt – 1 tsp

Method:

1. Heat oil in a skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add the onions until slightly translucent. Add the garlic paste, ginger paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander, cumin powder, turmeric, and salt. Stir everything making sure the spices don’t burn. Add a splash of water if needed.

2. Once the aromatics and spices are completely cooked, raw smell has dissipated and oil starts to shimmer and pool on the side, add the fish pieces. Mix thoroughly, turn the heat down to medium-low, cover the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes.