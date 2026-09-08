No road in 50 years, villagers rely on risky bamboo bridge in Sunamganj

Thousands of residents of Perua Madhupur village in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj have been waiting for a permanent road for nearly five decades. During the monsoon, they rely on a slippery bamboo bridge, while in the dry season they have to use rough and difficult paths.

A visit to the area found the bamboo bridge particularly dangerous during rain, with the slippery surface increasing the risk of falls. Children, women and elderly people face greater difficulties crossing it, locals said.

Students are among the worst affected. Children attending Madhupur Government Primary School have to cross the bridge every day. Teachers said many students remain absent during the monsoon because crossing the bridge becomes too risky.

“We have been requesting a road for years, but no effective initiative has been taken,” said local resident Subayel Mia. “Crossing the bridge during the rainy season is extremely difficult.”

Another resident, Ershad Mia, said women, children, elderly people and patients also have to use the bridge.

A fourth-grader, Zubaida, said she is afraid of crossing the slippery bridge in the rain because she might fall.

Charanarachar Union Parishad Chairman Paritosh Roy said he had taken initiatives to build the road but work could not begin due to a lack of allocation for earthwork.

He acknowledged that residents of Perua Madhupur have been suffering for years due to the lack of a proper road, particularly the students who have to travel at risk.

Locals said they no longer want temporary repairs to the bamboo bridge and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to build a permanent road.