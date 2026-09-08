ACI Properties, EDOTCO sign MoU on Employee Housing

ACI Properties Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EDOTCO Bangladesh Co Ltd to provide EDOTCO employees with residential property and rental support services through Sereno Levande, a brand of ACI Properties.

The MoU was signed at EDOTCO Bangladesh’s corporate headquarters in Dhaka on September 7 by Al Batuni Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, and Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, director of ACI Properties Limited, on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the three-year agreement, EDOTCO employees will receive support for buying, selling and renting properties, including dedicated relationship management, personalised property advisory, complimentary property verification, guided property viewings, priority access to selected listings, and exclusive partner campaigns and offers from Sereno Levande.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon said the partnership would provide EDOTCO employees with a more structured and convenient approach to their housing needs.

“We are pleased to partner with EDOTCO to provide its employees with a more trusted, structured and seamless approach to their housing needs,” he said.

Al Batuni Mohammad Sayed Ahmed said employee wellbeing extended beyond the workplace and included creating a sense of security and peace of mind.

“A home is an important part of that stability. Through this partnership, we aim to make housing decisions easier for our employees by giving them access to trusted guidance, reliable services and greater convenience,” he said.

ACI Properties is a subsidiary of Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) PLC. Through Sereno Levande, the company provides services covering residential rentals, serviced apartments, property management, property buying and selling, corporate housing and commercial spaces.

Rizwan Hamid Quraishi, HR director of EDOTCO Bangladesh; Nahmida Yesmin Pingky, head of sales programme and demand generation at ACI PLC; Nishat Islam, head of corporate brand strategy and strategic communications at ACI PLC; and Mia Khairuddin, B2B relations manager at ACI Properties, were also present at the signing ceremony.