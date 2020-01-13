Bangladesh to take part in ‘Ambiente Fair 2020’

Thirty-four exhibitors from Bangladesh are going to take part in the world’s largest consumer goods fair – the Ambiente Fair 2020 – in Germany.

Of the participants, Paragon Ceramic, Shinepukur, Peoples Ceramic, Monno Ceramic, FARR Ceramics, San Trade, and RFL Plastics will have their private stands. Prokritee, Saidpur Enterprises, Artisan house, Asix BD, and Aranya Crafts will participate under the Export Promotion Bureau pavilion, according to a press release.

Bangladesh has been participating in Ambiente for over three decades and a number of industries have developed from this fair such as jute and handicrafts.

The fair will open its doors in Frankfurt on February 7 and will continue until February 11.

Ambiente 2020 is offering unique spectrum of products for the table, kitchen and housewares, gifts and decorative articles, interior design concepts and furnishing accessories.

Ambiente had over 4,460 exhibitors while 136,081 buyers from around 167 countries attended the fair last year.

The top 10 visitor countries after Germany are: China, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the USA.