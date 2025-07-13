Govt set to complete NBR split by Dec

The government plans to fully implement the long-awaited bifurcation of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) by December this year, despite months of internal unrest and sweeping administrative changes.

“It’s already structurally divided. We’ll roll it out completely by December. There’s no question about it,” a senior Finance Ministry official told UNB on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the media.

He noted that before final implementation, certain amendments to the existing ordinance will be introduced based on recommendations from an advisory committee.

The government on June 29 formed a five-member advisory panel, led by Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, to resolve the tensions surrounding the NBR’s separation. Other members include Housing Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Labour Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

“The committee has already met with NBR officials who had been protesting since May and also engaged the business community. They’ll submit their report soon, and after that we’ll incorporate necessary amendments,” the Finance Ministry official said.

Under the new structure, two powerful entities— a Revenue Policy Division and a Revenue Management Division—will operate within the Finance Ministry, each led by separate secretaries to ensure robust oversight.

The restructuring plan sparked fierce resistance after the government issued an ordinance on May 12 dissolving the NBR and the Internal Resources Division. The move also opened the door to appointing administrative cadre officers into the new revenue entities.

Soon after, officials under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council launched a wave of protests, including office shutdowns, marches, hunger strikes, and human chains. Their demands ranged from structural reforms to the removal of the NBR chairman, alleging administrative irregularities, intimidation, and obstruction of pro-reform voices.

The stand-off eased on June 29 when the Unity Council suspended its shutdown programme following mediation by prominent business leaders. However, the calm was short-lived, with the NBR subsequently gripped by unease as several top officials were either forced into early retirement or faced corruption probes.

Later, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations against eleven senior NBR officials on allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and nepotism spanning two decades. Among those under scrutiny are Hasan Tarek Rikabdar—who heads the NBR Reform Unity Council—along with top tax, VAT, and customs officers across various zones.

Simultaneously, the government sent three senior NBR members—Hossain Ahmed, Md Alamgir Hossain, and Md Abdur Rouf—into early retirement “in the public interest,” according to the Internal Resources Division. Two other officials, Commissioner Md Sobbir Ahmed and Joint Director General M Moinul Erfan, were also forced to retire.

Additionally, Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain was suspended for allegedly ignoring official instructions that led to disruptions in trade and significant revenue losses.

In a bid to restore order, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed urged NBR officials to return to work “without fear or favour,” while NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan called on staff to put aside past disputes and work for the country.

As the December deadline approaches, officials and businesses alike are closely watching how the sweeping changes to Bangladesh’s tax and revenue administration will unfold—and whether the promised efficiency and integrity will ultimately be delivered.