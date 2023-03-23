Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt

Actor Shakib Khan has filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah on charge of extortion and murder attempt.

He went to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib around 11:13am on Thursday and, later, lodged the case, Shakib’s lawyer Tanvir Ahmmed Tonu confirmed the matter.

The actor filed the case against Rahmat Ullah on charge of demanding 1,00,000 Australian dollar as extortion.

Magistrate Arafatul recorded Shakib’s statement and summoned Rahmat Ullah to appear before it on April 26.

It was learnt that on March 18, Shakib Khan went to Gulshan Police Station to sue Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.

But the police officials advised him to file the case with court, Shakib Khan added.