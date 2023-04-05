President Hamid returns home from Singapore

President Abdul Hamid returned home on Wednesday evening from Singapore.

He went there for medical checkup and treatment of eyes, his press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm after nine days of visit, UNB reports.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of three services, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and other civil and military high officials welcomed the President at the airport.

Hamid left Dhaka for Singapore on March 28.