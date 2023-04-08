Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads

Some traders started their business by making makeshift shops on south side footpath of Bangabazar and under the flyover as it would need two or three days to clear the debris there.

More than 500 traders were seen started selling their products, which they able to save from the devastating fire, on Saturday morning.

Workers are busy to remove the burnt tins and irons by trucks. These tins and rods were sold at Tk 40 crore to the City Corporation.

Meanwhile, a long queue of victim traders was created near the information centre set up by Dhaka district administration in front of Anexco Tower from the morning. They gathered there to give detail about their respective shops.

Fire Service men are still working on the spot.

Traders said if they will sell some products before Eid, they will able to pay the workers’ salary, also it will help them.

Trader Md Rahim, who sat under the flyover, said two of his shops in Bagabazar Market were burnt down. He managed to save some of his products from the fire which he is trying to sell.

Shop Owners Association started works of goods remove from Friday morning as per Dhaka South City Corporation’s permission.