Advance return train ticket sale after Eid begins Saturday

The sale of advance return train tickets after Eid-ul-Fitr begins on Saturday morning.

These tickets will be sold for 6 days from 8 am on Saturday. Commuters have to purchase their tickets online and mobile apps,

According to railway information, among the advance return tickets, April 25 tickets will be sold on April 15, April 26 tickets on April 16, April 27 tickets on April 17, April 28 tickets on April 18, April 29 tickets on April 19 and April 30 tickets on April 20.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, railways sold advance tickets (from Dhaka) from April 7 to April 11. A total of 9 pairs of special trains will run around Eid.