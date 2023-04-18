Dua and Iftar mahfil was held in London on behalf of Bondu Somabesh, Jukthoraijjo.

Bangla Mirror desk:

In the presence of a large number of friends living in different cities of Britain, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, a prayer and iftar party was held by the Bondu Somabesh, Jukthoraijjo.

On Sunday (April 16, 2023) evening at an elite restaurant in Bricklane, Banglatown, East London, Bandhu Shomabesh, Jukthoraijjo President Toraj Uddin and General Secretary Farooq Miah, under the overall supervision of all the members of Bandhu Shomabesh and everyone’s family, relatives, held a pre-iftar prayer.

Praying for the well-being of the society, the nation and the Muslim Ummah, the prayer was led by Maulana Kari Abdul Bachir Koyech of the Bandhu Shomabesh, Jukthoraijjo.

Those who participate in the prayer and iftar—

Mizanur Rahman Meeru, Assistant Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unit, Former Professor, Jagannathpur Times Acting Editor Muhammad Sajidur Rahman, ATN Bangla News Editor Saiym Chowdhury, Former Principal Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Former Professor Tanbir Ahmad, Jagannathpur Times contributing Reporter Muhammad Saleh Ahmad, Community Activists Sultan Ahmad, Amina Ali, Kamal Ahmad Siddiqui, Shuhel Ahmad, MA Mohaimin Unu, Maruf Ahmad Kabiri, Syed Sami, Neshar Uddin, Mahfuz Ahmad Munna, Salim Uddin, Ahmed Kabir Sweet, Nizam Uddin, Kabir Chowdhury Tuhin, Fahad Ahmad, Rafiqul Badsha, Tauhid Uddin, Anwarul Haque Shaheen, Sirajul Islam Taslu, Firuk Mia, Abu Chowdhury, Aziz, Shahin, Sobhan, Masud Alam and Zaman etc.