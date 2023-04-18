To mediate or to negotiate that is the question

By Taslim Ahammad:

The decision to mediate or negotiate may be a challenging one; then again it is an essential one to make when dealing with conflicts. Mediation and negotiation are two different methods to conflict resolution, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. However, mediation and negotiation are two commonly used methods of conflict resolution in various settings, including business, law, and personal relationships. Despite the fact that both approaches aim to resolve disputes and reach a mutually acceptable agreement, there are significant differences between the two. This study will explore the differences between mediation and negotiation and will help to determine which method is best for the particular circumstances.

Mediation is a practice in which a neutral third party assists two or more parties in reaching a mutually acceptable agreement. It is often used in legal disputes, workplace conflicts, and family disputes, among other settings. Mediation is confidential, and the parties have control over the outcome of the process.

Negotiation, on the other hand, is a method in which two or more parties attempt to reach an agreement through communication and compromise. Negotiation can be used in various settings, such as business transactions, labor disputes, and personal relationships. The parties negotiate directly with each other to reach an agreement.

Differences between mediation and negotiation: (i.) Third party involvement: One of the main differences between mediation and negotiation is the involvement of a third party. In mediation, a neutral mediator facilitates the process and helps the parties reach an agreement. In negotiation, there may or may not be a third party involved, but the parties negotiate directly with each other.

(ii.) Control over the outcome: In mediation, the parties have control over the outcome of the process. The mediator does not make any decisions for the parties, however instead helps them reach a mutually acceptable agreement. In negotiation, the parties may have varying degrees of control over the outcome, depending on the bargaining power of each party. (iii.) Communication: Mediation is often focused on improving communication between the parties, while negotiation is focused on reaching an agreement. In mediation, the mediator helps the parties communicate effectively and understand each other’s perspectives. In negotiation, the parties communicate directly with each other to reach an agreement. (iv.) Confidentiality: Mediation is often confidential, while negotiation may or may not be. In mediation, the parties may be assured that any information shared during the process will not be disclosed outside of the mediation. In negotiation, there may be less confidentiality, as the parties may choose to disclose information to gain bargaining power.

The choice to choose between mediation and negotiation depends on the specific circumstances of the conflict. For instance, mediation is an excellent option when there is a need for ongoing relationships, when the parties want control over the outcome, and when the parties want to avoid litigation. In contrast, negotiation may be a better option when there is a power imbalance, time is of the essence, and the parties want to maintain direct control over the outcome.

It is also important to note that sometimes, mediation and negotiation can be used together. For instance, a mediator can facilitate communication between the parties during a negotiation to help them reach an agreement. Alternatively, parties may choose to negotiate first and then bring in a mediator to help decide the agreement.

The choice to mediate or to negotiate depends on the specific circumstances of the conflict. It is important to carefully consider the benefits and drawbacks of each method and seek the advice of a neutral third party if necessary. By choosing the most appropriate approach to resolving a conflict, parties may reach a mutually acceptable agreement and move forward in a positive and productive manner. Both mediation and negotiation are valuable methods of conflict resolution. Mediation may be an effective way to maintain relationships, maintain control over the outcome, and avoid litigation. Negotiation may be a useful option when there is a power imbalance, time is of the essence, and the parties want to maintain direct control over the outcome. When choosing between mediation and negotiation, it is important to consider the specific circumstances of the conflict, the parties involved, and the desired outcome. It may be useful to consult with a neutral third party, such as a mediator or a negotiation expert, to help determine which method is most suitable.

At the end of the day, the goal of both mediation and negotiation is to reach a mutually acceptable agreement that addresses the underlying issues and interests driving the conflict. By carefully considering the benefits and drawbacks of each method, parties can choose the most effective approach to resolving their dispute and moving forward in a positive and productive way.

Taslim Ahammad

Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj, Bangladesh