REFORM- REFERENDUM OR ELECTION 

By Shafiqul Haque:

The interim government under the leadership of Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus is not a elected government obliged to held an election under the undue influence of political parties just to handover power to them which doesn’t go with the spirit of July Revolution.

After the July Revolution Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus take the office of Chief Advisor of the Head of Government of the people’s Republic of Bangladesh to held after necessary Reforms as such number of commissions being formed for recommendations including elections and reforms of administration, elections, judiciary and so on.

The commissions are yet to be finalised and works still going on. It was expected that after the reports of the commission it would be reviewed and implemented across all departments of the government including Held a free and fair election.

While Dr Yunus took office of the Chief Advisor and started the very difficult journey people of Bangladesh was seeing it’s an opportunity that Bangladesh will find a dynamic and visionary leader who is not hungry for power. Regrettably, some politicians now accusing of delaying elections and they are even saying that ‘Reforms would be done by Elected Government’.

The ideas of reforms is the brainchild of Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus Not the political parties or politicians. Under the previous government the opposition parties were not even being able to raise their voices, nor their opinions count, nor they were able to create an environment meaningful protest and claim to have a fair election.

The diplomatic missions and the diplomats rather played a vital role to the then government to have a participating meaningful free and fair election.

In particular the American and British High Commissioner’s played a significant role to pressure previous administration to arrange a participating free and fair elections.

The people of Bangladesh witnessed that the western diplomats made significant efforts to put pressure upon the then government Not the politicians or political parties.

Going back to the questions whether Election- Referendums or Reforms needs to be done? It’s a question to address first. It’s the spirit of July Revolution that Bangladesh Needs to stand on it’s feet and there should be a system where there won’t be any discrimination in terms of jobs or anything due to the influence of political identity’s.

As we all are aware that Professor was never involved in politics, in fact he is known as economist a world reknown economist whose model being accepted across the globe.

We the people of Bangladesh given the mandate on successful July Revolution that after necessary reforms a free and fair elections being held and power being handover to an elected government.

In fact thousands of young people sacrificed their lives and thousands injured and still in hospital to free the country from the dictatorship. Obviously, their demands is to create an environment for free and fair elections and transition of power to an elected government. So that the government couldn’t turned to be a new dictatorship. That’s why the reforms are essential, until and unless the relevant organs of the government are reformed it won’t be possible to have a meaningful elections whatsoever.

We witnessed that His government has not even removed the Bangladeshi High Commissioner’s who acted like politicians and political leaders has not even removed from office. The Secretaries who chanted party political slogans are still in office and even get better positions in the administration.

Even we have witnessed from the history past care taker minimum changed happens in administration. Professor has not even removed or penalised the officers who failed us the nation by not providing the services they took under oath.

Now under undue pressure to held an election without reform, the roadmap of the election had been declared that needs to revisit whether the interim government needs to give a referendum as to whether’ ELECTION Or REFORM or REFERENDUM FIRST’. The people of our great nation deserves to given the opportunity to give their verdict how they wish to see the transition of power from the interim government to the Elected Government.

It’s not a decision to be taken or made by the political parties nor the interim government either. It needs to be elaborated little further for the clarity otherwise there could be misinterpretation and ambiguity on this point.

The government given the mandate after successful July Revolution not for a limited period of time. The political parties of course has the right to demand elections but it should be under necessary reforms done. If the government under pressure from politicians held an election without reform it won’t go with the Spirit of July Revolution Nor it goes with the demands of the people of Bangladesh. None of the political parties represent the whole nation.

The reason I am raising the question of Referendum it’s vital to take a national consensus how and when the election be held.

Otherwise, history will be written that even the Interim Government under Noble laureate our icon Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus also failed us, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to leave a legacy for the future and centuries to come that After Successful 2024 July Revolution The Government under Noble laureate Dr Muhammed Yunus present us a democratic system for which name to be added on the list of a Successful Leader, More than a Successful Head of State and left a lasting legacy for democracy.

It’s worth noting that even before taking the office of Chief Advisor he faced the opposition from the people and even officials of the government.

We witnessed the reaction from the neighbouring country when on way back to Dhaka to take the role of Chief Advisor, he made a comment about Seven Sisters which made them sleepless.

Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus is only head of state after the independence of Bangladesh who run the country without the influence any sorts of fear or favour from any other country. He has shows new hope to us. We want him to run the country make the Necessary REFORMS immediately call a referendum and give the people of our great nation whether they want ELECTIONS or REFORMS FIRST?

In the history of Bangladesh Late President Ziaur Rahman gave the referendum many other countries of the world has the record of giving referendum to take the opinion of the people.

Professor Dr Muhammed Yunus, your Government under your charismatic and dynamic leadership taken commendable measures to abolish practices promoted by previous regime and implemented significant reforms and consequently achieved remarkable progress in some areas despite innumerable difficulties and commotion caused by supporters of previous regime and various other groups who have continously been demonstrating in the streets creating enormous economic havoc and financial turmoil.

People realised that overall goal of your reforms is to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and fairness of the government as well as to promote economic growth and social well-being.

They wholeheartedly believe that you have demonstrated your competence and confidence, dedication, determination and drive to reform government, remove corruption, maladministration, nepotism and favouritism

, modernise the Public Service to better deliver for the public, cleanse judiciary to ensure fair justice and refine and revitalise institutions and infrastructure including Election Commission essential for free and fair election. In view of this transformation and in recognition of your commitment, resilience and persistence to translate all the identified reforms into action, they demanded a referendum to increase your tenure for 5 years. What was your fear and what really prevented you to hold a referendum? Surely this would have further legitimised your position .

Interim Government reforms encompass a wide range of changes aimed at improving various aspects of how the fascist government functioned. These reforms involve changes to laws, policies, regulations, and the way the previous corrupt government departments operated. In order to implement these reforms, you have formed various Commissions to make recommendations regarding implementation of reforms. Have the political parties given any undertaking or assurance that they would consider putting them into effect once they have assumed office? Would the prospective government uphold and implement these recommendations?

Shafiqul Haque

Former Mayor

London Borough of Tower Hamlets

12/06/2025