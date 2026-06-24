BBCCI Biennial Elections Completed: The Beginning of Dynamic Leadership of British-Bangladeshi Businessmen

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The biennial elections of the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) have been completed. The Election Commission officially announced the names of the newly elected executive committee after the voting for the post of Finance Director in the election held at the BBCCI Conference Hall on Tuesday 23 June 2026.

The officers of the newly elected executive committee are: President – ​​Mohib Chowdhury • Senior Vice President – ​​Prof. Dr. Sanawar Chowdhury • Vice President – ​​Abdul Washe Chowdhury • Director General – Musleh Ahmed • Deputy Director General – Abdul Mumin • Finance Director – Abul Kalam Azad • Membership Director – Mustafa Ahmed Lucky.

The newly elected committee has expressed its determination to build a united, dynamic and progressive BBCCI with the aim of expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh.

BBCCI has long played a significant role in protecting the interests of Bangladeshi business people in the UK, creating new entrepreneurs, expanding trade and increasing investment. The newly elected committee has pledged to further strengthen this continuity.

Newly elected President Mohib Chowdhury said, “I am sincerely grateful for the trust and support of my fellow directors of the chamber. Together, we will work to build a strong, inclusive and effective BBCCI, which will protect the interests of members and create new opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Director General Musleh Ahmed said, “This is not just the result of an election, but the beginning of a new journey for BBCCI. Our goal will be to further accelerate the activities of the organization, improve the quality of member services, increase international trade and investment opportunities and take the business relationship between the UK and Bangladesh to new heights.”

He further said, “Unity, transparency, accountability and professionalism will be the cornerstone of our activities. We are committed to building a strong and influential BBCCI with the support of all directors, members and stakeholders.”

In their response, the newly elected executive committee members said that they will work towards taking new initiatives in the interest of the business community, creating more opportunities for members and further strengthening the position of BBCCI at the international level.

The newly elected BBCCI committee expressed its sincere gratitude to all directors, members, well-wishers and stakeholders and looked forward to a successful and fruitful tenure under the new leadership.

It is to be noted that since there were two candidates for the post of Finance Director, voting was held only for that post. In this, the current Finance Director Helal Khan was defeated by his rival Abul Kalam Azad by a margin of two votes. Since there were no rival candidates for the other posts including President, Senior Vice President, Vice President, Director General, Deputy Director General, the concerned candidates were elected unopposed.

British judge Nazrul Khasru, community figure Dr. Zakir Khan and London Bangla Press Club President Tarek Chowdhury served as the Election Commissioners.

A large number of businessmen, community leaders and eminent personalities were present at the time of the announcement of the results. The guests present wished the newly elected committee progress and success and extended their heartfelt greetings.

It is worth noting that this organization of top British-Bangladeshi businessmen has been playing an important role in expanding trade and investment between the UK and Bangladesh for more than three decades. As a result, there is great interest and enthusiasm in the business and community circles surrounding the organization’s election.