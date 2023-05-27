OIC Secretary General arrives in Dhaka

The OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Dhaka Saturday on a five-day visit.

The Director General (International Organizations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Wahida Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of IUT, Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam welcomed the OIC Secretary General at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

During the visit, the OIC Secretary General will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina on 28 May 2023.

He will also pay a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen.

As the Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), the OIC Secretary General will join the 35th Convocation of the IUT to be held on 30 May 2023.

Hissein Brahim Taha will also visit the Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar.