Govt bans ‘militant group’ Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya

The government has banned new militant group Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya as it is considered to be a threat to public safety and the law and orders of the country.

The home ministry through a notification on Wednesday said, “It appears to the government that the declared activities of the militant group/organisation called Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya are against the peace and order of the country,”.

“As the activities of the party/organisation have already been declared as a threat to public safety, its activities in Bangladesh have been banned,” it read.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion on July 24 arrested three members of militant outfit Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, including chief (Ameer) of the outfit Anisur Rahman Mahmud, from Munshiganj’s Louhajang.

According to RAB, Anisur Rahman alias Mahmud used to work as a manager at CNG refueling station in Cumilla and he studied at a Madrasa. He was also a member of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) earlier, another militant outfit.

Earlier, eight organisations were declared banned for their militant and radical Islamist activity in Bangladesh.

The eight organisations were — Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Jagrat Muslim Janata Bangladesh (JMJB), Harkatul Jihad Al Islami Bangladesh (HUJI), Shahadat-e Al-Hikma, Hizb ut Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team, Ansar Al Islam and Allahr Nishedhagga Itihash.

On November 5, 2019, militant organization ‘Allahr Dal’ was declared banned.

In August 2022, the family of seven college students from Cumilla and Dhaka filed complaints that the students left home and went missing.

Later, some of the missing students were found and according to their given information the elite force came to know about a new militant organisation. RAB said the students had joined the militant organisation and left home for getting the ‘armed training’.

The name Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya first surfaced around that time.

RAB later said that this new militant organisation was being supported by the separatist outfit Kuki-Chin National Front and the group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts area was believed to be providing the Islamist group with hideouts and training.