Jubo League at EC demanding cancellation of BNP’s registration

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League (JL) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) demanding cancellation of the registration of BNP and banning its politics terming the party as a ‘terrorist organisation’.

A delegation led by JL general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil went to the Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon on Thursday (August 10) and submitted the memorandum to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

The organisation also submitted the same memorandum to the Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Law ministries demanding cancellation of the registration of BNP and banning the politics of the party.

Submitting the memorandum, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said Ziaur Rahamn had killed democracy and violated human rights killing Bangabandhu in 1975. His successors Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman burnt people alive in the names of hartal and siege.

The JL general secretary said Tarique Rahman is a convicted accused. So, he should be brought back to home to execute his punishment given by court. As long as BNP’s politics will remain in the country, they will resort to the conspiracy of destroying the country. They will also continue to kill people hurling petrol bombs, launching grenade attacks, and burning people alive. So, the country’s youth thinks that the organisation should not exist in the country anymore.

“So, we call upon the authorities concerned to bring Tarique Rahman back to the country and implement his punishment. At the same time, we demand cancellation of BNP as a party at the EC,” he said.