3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash

Three members of a Bangladeshi family have been killed in a road accident in the United Kigdom (UK).

The accident took place in the afternoon of September 8 in the UK’s Leicestershire.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain Saju, 36, his 9-year-old son Zakir Hossain and four-year-old daughter Myra Hossain.

Alamgir’s wife was critically injured. She was five-month pregnant and was miscarried by the accident.

They were the resident of Walsall in Birmingham.

According to Alamgir ‘s uncle Ahmed Mosa, Alamgir’s car collided with a goods-laden lorry while he was driving the car. He and his son Jakir died on the spot. Alamgir’s daughter succumbed to his injuries after taken to the hospital.

Alamgir hailed from Bangladesh’s Habiganj district.