Mushfiq becomes father of baby girl

Bangladesh national team wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has become a father to a baby girl. Both his wife Jannatul Kifayat Mondi and the newborn are currently under intensive care at a hospital in Dhaka.

Mushfiq himself announced the news through social media Facebook on Monday.

Mushfiqur got married to Jannatul Kifayat Mondi on 25 September 2014. After about three and a half years of marriage, their son Mayan was born.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur returned home after the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka on September 9 to be with his wife. Tiger captain Shakib Al Hasan is also back. Bangladesh will play their next match against India on September 15. Mushfiq-Shakib will tour the country during this break. They are scheduled to join the team on September 13.