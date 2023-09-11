People fed-up with govt’s misrule, want a change: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the people of the country want a change in the government from the bottom of their hearts as they have got fed- up with its misrule.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, he strongly urged the youth to unite to oust the present regime by intensifying the ongoing one-point movement.

“They (ministers) will gain nothing, no matter what they say. People now want a change from the bottom of their hearts. Every moment people of this country want to see this government go,” the BNP leader said.

He said people’s lives have become miserable and unbearable due to unusual hikes in the prices of everything, including food and clothing.

“I want to call upon all the youth to come forward to protect the country and the nation…let’s all fight together now to remove this fascism and establish a truly democratic system,” Fakhrul said.

He said the current monstrous regime ruling the country by destroying all the achievements of the nation. “So, let’s move forward as the time is short. We’ll take forward this movement in unison and our victory is certain.”

Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the discussion meeting at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury who died on April 11 this year, UNB reports.