AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Awami League candidate Golam Faruque Pinku has won the by-election to Lakshmipur-3 constituency.

Pinku is the president of Lakshmipur district AL.

In Lakshmipur, Golam Faruque Pinku bagged 1,20,599 votes while Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Rakib Hossain got 3,846 votes, according to the returning officer concerned.

Voting started at 8:00am in 115 centres of the constituency and ended at 4:00pm.

Two candidates contesting for Lakshmipur-3 by-elections boycotted the by-polls at a press conference on Sunday afternoon for allegedly massive irregularities, fake votes and obstructing the party agents from entering several centres.

Lakshmipur-3 seat fell vacant following the death of lawmaker AKM Shahjahan Kamal.