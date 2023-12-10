Hasina to kick off AL election campaign Dec 20 from Sylhet: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League (AL), will formally start the election campaign for her party from a rally in Sylhet scheduled to be held on December 20.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader informed this while talking to reporters at the Dhanmondi party office in the capital on Sunday ( December10).

He said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will offer prayers at shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran in Sylhet. Following the visits, she will attend a grand rally and from there she will officially inaugurate election campaign for her party”.

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organizing secretary Mirza Azam among others, were present, at the press briefing.

Meanwhile, the ruling AL has nominated candidates for 298 seats to contest nationwide in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

The 12th parliamentary election is slated for January 7.

Formally the election campaign will begin from December 18 after the allotment of electoral symbols.