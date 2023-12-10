Style spotlight: 6 jaw-dropping outfits of Jaya Ahsan

The acclaimed actor, Jaya Ahsan, is not only known for exceptional acting skills but also for mesmerising and trendsetting outfits. Like a muse for the couturiers and a beacon of inspiration for fashion aficionados, Jaya Ahsan’s fashion sense can only be described as a sartorial symphony. As this talented actor is making waves with her Bollywood debut, Kadak Singh, let’s take a closer look at 6 of her most enchanting outfits, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Timeless Jamdani sari

Jaya Ahsan’s love for traditional attire is evident in her choice of saris. One particular ensemble that stands out is a classic black Jamdani sari. The intricate work of the weavers and the rich hue complement her elegant persona, making her a vision of grace.

Ethereal co-ords

A vision of ethereal beauty, Jaya Ahsan donned a white co-ords, which accentuated her grace and toned physique. The vibrant colour pattern added a regal touch to her appearance, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and photographers alike.