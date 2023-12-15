Lighting for the Nirmul Committee on Martyrs Intellectuals Day at Shaheed Minar in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

On December 14th Shaheed Intellectuals Day, a lamp lighting ceremony was held at the central Shaheed Minar in East London in memory of the martyred intellectuals who were killed by the Pakistani invaders in 1971.

On Thursday at 6 pm local time, the speakers of this lamp lighting ceremony organized by the Ekattorer Gatok Dalal Nirmul Committee at the Shaheed Minar of Altab Ali Parkin east London told the big countries to give international recognition to the 1971 genocide before giving up on human rights. Bullying human rights in your face without recognizing one of the largest genocides in history is very inconsistent.

One of the top organizers of the Liberation War in the United Kingdom, senior politician Sultan Sharif and Mr. Hazrat Ali Khan, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh appointed to the United Kingdom, were present as guests in a short discussion organized under the chairmanship of Syed Anas Pasha, president of the United Kingdom branch of Ekattorer Gatok Dalal Nirmul Committee.

Nirmul Committee UK Branch Vice President Jamal Khan spoke among others, senior journalist Gatok Dalal Nirmul Committee UK Branch Honorable Adviser Abu Musa Hasan, Adviser Veteran Journalist, Columnist Hamid Mohammad, Former President Syed Enamul Islam, Vice President, Journalist Nilufa Yasmin Hasan, United Kingdom Awami League Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Amra Ekatar, United Kingdom Branch Organizer Satyabrata Das Swapan, Shahab Ahmad Bachchu, Journalist Columnist Sarwar E Alam and Nirmul Committee Joint General Secretary Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal among others.

In the guest speech, Sultan Mahmud Sharif remembered the martyred intellectuals and said that when the intellectual activity and participation of the martyred intellectuals was speeding up the Bengali independence movement under the leadership of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu, they became the target of the Pakistani rulers. And so, at the last stage of the liberation war, they killed our martyred intellectuals to make the new state called Bangladesh devoid of talent. But they didn’t know what Bangabandhu used to say over and over again, ‘I can’t keep the Bengalis under control…’ He didn’t say that. He used to say from the experience of his long struggle. Bangladesh’s recent progress under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter is proof of that.

The Deputy High Commissioner Hazrat Ali Khan said that the plan of the Pakistani rulers to demoralize the Bengali nation by killing martyr intellectuals was not effective in Bangladesh, but it is effective today in their own country Pakistan. Today’s talentless Pakistan is proof of this. The judgment of history seems to say so.