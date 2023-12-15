Three held with 12-kg hemp in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Police in a drive arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 12 kilograms of hemp from Baniachang Upazila of Habiganj district on Friday morning.

The arrestees were identified as Syed Ali, 49, hailed from Sadar Upazila, Sidur Rahman, 32, an inhabitant of Habiganj municipality area and Azim Ullah, 21, resident of Chunarughat Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Baniachang police station Delwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off police conducted a raid in Kagpasha area of Baniachang Upazila at around 10am and arrested them with the 12-kg hemp.

Police also seized a pickup van used for smuggling the drug.