Nation set to celebrate Victory Day on Saturday

The nation is set to celebrate the Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalees, on Saturday as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 52 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation, reports BSS.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

The programmes marking the ‘Victory Day’ include a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.

The victory day programmes also include decorating city streets and illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital with the rise of the sun on Saturday.

They will be followed by the family members of Bir Sreshthos, wounded freedom fighters and other valiant freedom fighters led by the Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq.

Later, foreign diplomats, leaders of different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life place wreaths to pay homage to the martyrs.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana will host a reception at Bangabhaban on Victory Day marking the country’s 53rd Victory Day.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and other dignitaries are expected to join the reception on the lawn of the Bangabhaban at about 5:30pm on the day,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on December 14.

As many as 20, 000 guests have been invited to the reception programme.

Of the invitees, cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant freedom fighters and families of Bir Shreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens will attend the reception.

The day is a public holiday.

Important buildings and structures will be illuminated. Besides, important roads and road islands in the capital and other cities across the country will be decorated with national flags and colourful festoons. Bands of different forces will play music at various important places.

National dailies will bring out special supplements highlighting the significance of the day while electronic media will broadcast month-long special programmes based on the Liberation War.

Different social and cultural organisations including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy will organise Liberation War-based discussions, cultural events and drawing, essay and sports competitions for children and display Liberation War-related documentaries.

On the occasion of Victory Day, a discussion titled ‘Upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and the best use of digital technology in building the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ will be held at the national, district and upazila levels across the country.

Receptions will be hosted to freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at the city, district and upazila levels.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace in the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Improved diets will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes and other similar institutions across the country.

All children’s parks and museums will be kept open for all without tickets and Liberation War-based films will be screened in the cinema halls free of cost across the country.

On the day, a documentary and poster exhibition on the history and heritage of the Liberation War will be organized at Swadhinata Stambha and Underground Museum at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

Similar programmes will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.