Priyanka forced to leave 20 million-dollar LA home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas been forced to leave their 20 million-dollar LA home.

As per reports, the couple, along with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has moved to another property. It’s unclear when they’ll return, but their current home is unoccupied and not rented.

The LA mansion, featuring seven bedrooms and various amenities, faced problems like mould contamination and water leaks, making it unfit to live in, as stated in a lawsuit filed in May 2023.

They bought the fancy house in September 2019 for $20 million after their big wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018.

The lavish LA mansion reportedly consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room.

Priyanka Chopra has shared many pictures of the property on Instagram, allowing one to assume the house is breathtaking!