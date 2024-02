Akheri Munujat (Final prayer) of the first phase of Biswa Ijtema will begin between 9:00 am and 10:00 am on Sunday on the bank of river Turag.

Thousands of Muslim devotees from home and abroad are expected to take part in the Akheri Munajat.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema of Shurae Nizam followers will conclude through the Munajat. It will conducted by Hafez Maulana Zubayer Ahmed.

Habibullah Raihan, media coordinator of Biswa Ijtem, told the Daily Observer Online on Saturday night.