Bangladesh women team beat Nepal by 2-0

The Bangladesh U-16 women’s national football team got off to a winning start in the SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship beating host Nepal by 2-0 goals in their opening match held at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

In the proceeding, Bangladesh was ahead than Nepal in ball possession and attack. The touring side took the lead following a combined attack in the 24th minute, reports BSS.

Sathi Munda provided a small pass to Sauravi Akanda Prity inside the danger zone and she made no mistake to send the ball to the net with a perfect placing shot.

Prity doubled the lead from a spot kick in the 31st minute. Referee awarded the spot kick in favor of Bangladesh as Nepalese goalie fouled one of the Bangladeshi players inside the danger zone. Prity made no mistake to convert the spot kick.

Bangladesh, who won the title of the SAFF championship in 2017, will play their second match against strong India on March 5 before their ultimate league match against Bhutan on March 8.

The final is slated for March 10.

All the matches will be held at the same venue.