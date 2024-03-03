President Mohammed Shahabuddin off to UAE, UK for health check

President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Dhaka early Sunday for health check in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK).

A regular aircraft (Flight No EK-585) of Emirates Airlines, carrying the President and his entourages, took off from the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 1:15 am.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, British high commissioner to Bangladesh, UAE ambassador in Bangladesh, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, prime minister’s principal secretary, foreign secretary, inspector general of police (IGP), and civil and military high officials concerned saw him off at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.

President’s spouse Dr. Rebeka Sultana and officials concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying the Head of the State during his medical checkup.

The President is expected return home on March 13, according to a Bangabhaban spokesman.