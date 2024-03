Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for routine checkup

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore for regular health checkup on Sunday.

Obaidul, general secretary of Awami League, left Dhaka around 8:30 am by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

He will return to the country soon after having medical tests at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, according to Sheikh Walid Foyez, information officer of the ministry, reports UNB.