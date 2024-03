Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr from March 25.

The sale will continue till March 31.

The railway authorities fixed the date considering April 11 will be the Eid day, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

The train tickets for April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 will be available on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 respectively.