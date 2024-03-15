AL let loose Chatra League to attack Muslim devotees’ iftar: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that the Awami League has let loose Chatra League to attack on Muslim devotees’ iftar arrangements.

After failing to control the soaring prices of daily commodities, AL has let loose Chatra League to attack on Muslim devotees’ iftar arrangements, he said.

When AL comes to state power, it undermines the religious belief of Muslims and their culture and suppress the alem-ulemas (Islamic scholars) community. They do it to please their master, he claimed.

Rizvi made the comments at a press briefing held at BNP Nayapaltan central office in the city.

All kinds of programme except Iftar are allowed to organise on university premises where AL leaders Obaidul Quader and Hasan Mahmud were present to glorify the occasion. But Iftar organisers have suffered from AL attack. It is a part of conspiracy against Muslims, Rizvi stated.

When Muslims want to celebrate any occasion, why Quader and his party’s men feel ashamed, askef the BNP leader.

Sometimes, AL uses Islam for their interest, sometimes throwsvit away, he alleged.

The majority Muslim people of the country are going to lose their culture and values as they have already lost their right to vote, he alleged.

“Dummy AL government could not care less about poor people’s voice also,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fails to hear the ‘SOS message’ of hungry people in this Ramadan, he claimed.

AL resorts to corruption and misuse of power as one of their former ministers owned more than 350 assets in London worth two hundred million pound. Besides, they have laundered money to Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Europe, Australia and America, he continued.

Rizvi said after January 7 dummy election the AL’s one and only agenda is to wipe out the BNP from politics.

As part of their plan, they are not allowing former PM Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment besides spreading slander against Tarique Rahman to tarnish his image, he said.

Noting that a few media houses have lost their sense, the BNP leader said that without any proper investigation and fact check and only to please Sheikh Hasina they have made it as a habit to publish news against BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The people now believe that yesterday (Thursday) a report was published on a daily newspaper’s online version following the prescription of an intelligence agency, Rizvi added.

The newspaper could not maintain neutrality as an institution, he alleged.