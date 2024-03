The hanging body of a young man was recovered in Sunamganj’s Dowarabazar upazila on Friday morning.

The dead was Sharif Ahmed, 23, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Radhanagar village under Pandargaon union.

Police said local people spotted the hanging body of the young man from a tree at the village in the morning and informed police.

Being nformed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for autopsy.

Dowarabazar Police Station officer-in-charge Badrul Hasan confirmed it.