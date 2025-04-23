Housewife raped in Moulvibazar, one arrested

A housewife was allegedly raped at knifepoint at a tea garden in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Tuesday night.

Police arrested one individual in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred inside the Alinagar Tea Garden under Alinagar union in the upazila.

The arrested is Roni Mia, 32, a local auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Shingrauli Eidgatila under Shamshernagar union in the upazila.

The victim is a resident of Purba Jalalpur area under Adampur union in the upazila.

According to sources, the housewife arrived in Kamalganj upazila around 7:30 PM to go to her husband in Dhaka.

Knowing that her vehicle would arrive at 10:30 PM, she hired an auto-rickshaw to go home.

Later, the auto-rickshaw driver Roni and other one allegedly took her inside the tea garden and threatening her with sharp weapons, forcibly raped her.

Afterwards, they put the victim in a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw.

However, the housewife informed the police and her father filed a complaint with Kamalganj Police Station.

Later that night, police arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Roni.

Confirming the matter, Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Syed Iftekhar Hossain said that they arrested one person after receiving the complaint.

Operations are ongoing to arrest the other accused involved in this incident, the OC added.