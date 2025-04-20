Human chain protests ‘baton charge by army’ in Sunamganj

A human chain formed in Sunamganj town on Sunday protested the alleged baton charge by the army personnel on the students of Sunamganj Government Medical College and Hospital during a road blockade programme.

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a civil society platform for good governance, staged protest at Traffic Point in the afternoon.

They also condemned the incident and urged the government to take necessary steps to implement the demand of the students.

Earlier, in the day, the students of Sunamganj Medical College and Hospital blocked Sunamganj-Sylhet highway to press home various demands including starting of academic activities and ward facilities, halting vehicular movement on the highway.

On information, a team of Bangladesh Army rushed to the spot and requested the students to move away from the road.

At one stage, the army personnel charged batons on the protesting students and dispersed them from the road, leaving several students injured, said witnesses.

Mezbah Uddin, a Major of Bangladesh Army, said they brought the situation under control.