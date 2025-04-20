Prince Andrew joins King and Queen at Easter Sunday church service – as Will and Kate stay away

The controversial duke was pictured alongside the King, as well as his sister Princess Anne, as the Royal Family came together to mark Easter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend St George’s Chapel, however, as they are spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were also not in attendance, and it is unclear if they received an invitation to join their family this Easter.

The King and Queen waved to crowds as they arrived at Windsor Castle for the annual Easter Sunday service.

Charles and Camilla smiled at members of the public who waited for their arrival.

Andrew, who attended last year’s service, was pictured rushing inside the chapel and avoiding the crowds.

Andrew missed the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham last year amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

King Charles hailed love as an important virtue across religions and one that the world “still needs” in a personal Easter message released last week.

The King reflected on the “paradox of human life” and the capacity for humans to inflict both great cruelty and great kindness.

He also praised Islam and Judaism, with both believing in “caring for the stranger and those in need”.

The King said Jesus’ actions were a “token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief”.

“The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others,” he said.

“The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world, the whole world, that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death.

“There are three virtues that the world still needs, faith, hope and love. ‘And the greatest of these is love’.”

Charles also said humanity is “capable of both great cruelty and great kindness”.

He continued: “This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes, at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.”

“A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion.”