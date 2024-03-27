Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain in friendly

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts dominated proceedings early on and youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were a constant menace running in the channels, reports Reuters.

It was the 16-year-old Yamal who earned Spain a contentious penalty in the 12th minute as he went down under a challenge from Joao Gomes after fine individual play on the right wing.

The replay showed there was minimal contact but the referee pointed to the penalty spot and there was no VAR in operation to check the decision.

Spain captain Rodri stroked home from the spot to put the hosts in front and Dani Olmo extended their lead in the 36th minute, nutmegging two Brazilian defenders before firing into the top corner.

However, Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon and teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half.

The tackles flew in as the tension mounted, and one foul from Endrick on Marc Cucurella had Spain’s players demanding a straight red card.

Spain got back in front in the 86th minute following another contentious refereeing decision which sparked fury on the visitors’ bench, with stadium security forced to intervene.

Portuguese referee Antonio Nobre awarded a penalty for a challenge by Lucas Beraldo on Dani Carvajal inside the box, and Rodri fired his spot kick into the middle of the goal.

However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot, celebrating with the entire Brazil bench, as if it were a competitive match.

“We always want to win,” Endrick told Brazilian television station Globo.

“We are Brazil and we always need to win, to honour our legacy.

“We’re not going to promise that we’re going to win every game, but we’re not going to lack effort, determination, grit, we’re not going to lack anything.”