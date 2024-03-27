Jatri Kalyan Samity demands to extend Eid vacation by 2 days

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has demanded to extend

the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation by two days (April 8 and 9) to reduce suffering, harassment and road accidents.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, general secretary of the Jatri Kalyan Samity, made the demand at a press briefing held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital at 11:30am.

“If proper use of public transport is not ensured, it is feared that there may be a hellish situation during Eid journey. If the Eid vacation is extended two more days, then holidaymakers can go easily one by one from April 5. They will not face transport crisis and suffering,” Mozammel Hoque said.