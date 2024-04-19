Don't Miss

Gold price nears 1.2 lakh per bhori

Bangladesh Jewelers’ Association (Bajus) has again announced to increase the price of gold. Now the price of gold has been raised by Tk 2,025 per bhori.

As a result, the price of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has become Tk 1,19,638 per bhori.

The Bajus standing committee confirmed the matter with a press release on Thursday (April 19) and said the new price will come into effect from Friday (April 20).

The country witnessed the price of gold to rise above Tk 1 lakh per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year

 